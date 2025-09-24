Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump isn’t cutting Pell Grants, after all − but other changes could complicate financial aid for some students

By Jennifer L. Steele, Professor of Education, American University
Recent changes to federal financial aid create a new type of Pell Grant and reduce debt limits for graduate and part-time students. An education expert walks through what prospective students should know.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 10 times stronger than fentanyl, nitazenes are the latest, deadly development in the synthetic opioid crisis
~ Hobbits of Flores evolved to be small by slowing down growth during childhood, new research on teeth and brain size suggests
~ From anime to activism: How the ‘One Piece’ pirate flag became the global emblem of Gen Z resistance
~ Detroit’s Gordie Howe bridge is poised to open as truck traffic between US-Canada slows – and low-income residents decide whether to stay or go
~ How a devastating grape pest is reshaping vineyards across Colorado’s Western Slope
~ The Ganges River is drying faster than ever – here’s what it means for the region and the world
~ The Biggest Loser: how an aggressive entertainment culture normalised body-shaming
~ Blood, bruises and belief: how England’s women’s rugby team embody physical and mental endurance
~ A contemporary history of Britain’s far right – and how it helps explain why so many people went to the Unite the Kingdom rally in London
~ Why slugs are so hard to control – and how scientists are working to keep them in check
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter