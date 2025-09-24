Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Slovakia: Parliament must reject draconian constitutional amendments

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the vote in the Slovak parliament on 25 September on amendments to the constitution that would recognize only two genders (male and female), restrict comprehensive sexuality education and limit adoption to only married heterosexual couples, Rado Sloboda, Director of Amnesty International Slovakia said:  "If adopted, the proposed constitutional changes would deal a devastating blow to


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
