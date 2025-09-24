Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A $100 million fine for ‘appalling’ predatory sales practices caps a horror week for Optus

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
Optus said the conduct was ‘totally and utterly unacceptable’. But Australians now need more than ‘sincere apologies’ – we need hard data and real-time supervision.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
