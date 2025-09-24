Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I have no reason to stay silent’ – relative of ‘war on drugs’ victim tells of fight for justice

By Amnesty International
My husband was gunned down in 2017 at a crowded terminal in Caloocan City. He was a jeepney* driver. When I last saw him alive, he was waiting for the jeepney that he was using alternately with another driver. That night, he didn’t come home.  The next morning, I told my children that I needed […] The post ‘I have no reason to stay silent’ – relative of ‘war on drugs’ victim tells of fight for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


