Human Rights Observatory

Social media age restrictions may go further than you thought. Here’s how

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Roblox, Whatsapp and many other tech platforms will need to ‘self-assess’ and ask to be excused from Australia’s looming social media restrictions for under-16s.The Conversation


