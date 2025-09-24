Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the rapture, and why does TikTok believe the end is coming?

By Philip C. Almond, Emeritus Professor in the History of Religious Thought, The University of Queensland
If you believe that the end of the world is at hand, then you really need to know what the rapture is. Simply put, the rapture is the belief that, at any moment, Jesus Christ will descend from heaven to the sky and “rapture” all those who truly believe in Him into heaven. Those among the faithful who have already died will rise from the dead and also be translated into heaven.

Evangelical Christians on TikTok have been predicting the rapture will come…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How exactly would a Triple Zero custodian help prevent a repeat of the fatal Optus outage?
~ EU-Vietnam Trade Agreement Has Failed to Promote Rights
~ Sahel Countries: ICC Withdrawal Endangers Civilians
~ Social media age restrictions may go further than you thought. Here’s how
~ One Battle After Another is the latest film shot in VistaVision, a 1950s format making a big comeback
~ Facebook data reveal the devastating real-world harms caused by the spread of misinformation
~ Spectacle, weirdness and novelty: what early cinema tells us about the appeal of ‘AI slop’
~ Is TikTok right? Should I avoid matcha if I have low iron?
~ Why we removed an article about apple cider vinegar and weight loss
~ What a newly discovered gas bridge between galaxies tells us about the cosmic cycle of matter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter