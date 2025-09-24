Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU-Vietnam Trade Agreement Has Failed to Promote Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, September 3, 2025. © 2025 Virginia Mayo/AP Photo When European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič visits Vietnam this week, he should use his meetings with officials to address Vietnam’s violations of the 2020 EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and its broken pledges to the EU on human rights, including labor rights.Human Rights Watch and other groups repeatedly warned EU officials about Vietnam’s rights record…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
