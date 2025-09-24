Tolerance.ca
Sahel Countries: ICC Withdrawal Endangers Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The leaders of Niger, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani (C), Mali, Col. Assimi Goita (L), and Burkina Faso, Capt. Ibrahim Traore (R), show the documents of the Confederation of Sahel States, which they signed during their first summit in Niamey, Niger, July 6, 2024. © 2024 Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The decision of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) will jeopardize access to justice for victims of atrocity crimes, putting all civilians at greater risk, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 22, 2025,…


