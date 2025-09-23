Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spectacle, weirdness and novelty: what early cinema tells us about the appeal of ‘AI slop’

By Alfio Leotta, Associate Professor, School of Arts and Media, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Just as the gimmicky first films evolved into a sophisticated medium, will we look back on today’s AI-generated video as the beginnings of a new art form?The Conversation


