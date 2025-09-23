Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China’s electric vehicle exports fuel Tajikistan’s green transition goals

By Brian Hioe
China has emerged as the key partner for Tajikistan’s green transportation transition. It is the country's main supplier of electric vehicles (EVs) and has committed to help produce EVs locally.


© Global Voices -
