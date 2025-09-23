Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another local election, another low turnout? Syncing local and general elections could be the answer

By Julia Talbot-Jones, Senior Lecturer | School of Government, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Low voter turnout in local elections is a problem worldwide. But evidence is growing that timing them with general elections can reverse the trend.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Facing a shutdown, budget negotiations are much harder because Congress has given Trump power to cut spending through ‘rescission’
~ 100 years before quantum mechanics, one scientist glimpsed a link between light and matter
~ New measles cases in Queensland show ‘herd immunity’ is more important than ever
~ Countries are threatening to boycott Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion. How will Australia respond?
~ Who are the worst fathers in literature? Our experts make the tough call
~ Lawsuits, cancellations and bullying: Trump is systematically destroying press freedom
~ World News in Brief: Gaza and Nicaragua human rights update, WHO hypertension alert and alarm over US autism claim
~ Burkina Faso/Mali/Niger: Announcements of ICC withdrawal a serious backwards step in fight against impunity in the Sahel region and worldwide
~ People with schizophrenia were hit hard by B.C.’s deadly 2021 heat dome
~ Paracetamol, pregnancy and autism: what the science really shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter