Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facing a shutdown, budget negotiations are much harder because Congress has given Trump power to cut spending through ‘rescission’

By Charlie Hunt, Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
There’s a new element at play that’s heightening the stakes of budget negotiations in Congress. And it could lead to a shutdown.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
