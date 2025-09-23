Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New measles cases in Queensland show ‘herd immunity’ is more important than ever

By Frank Beard, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Australia free of measles in 2014.

Historically, high childhood measles vaccination coverage and thorough follow-up of suspected cases have helped prevent outbreaks.

But in the last six weeks, a growing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
