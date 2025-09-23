Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso/Mali/Niger: Announcements of ICC withdrawal a serious backwards step in fight against impunity in the Sahel region and worldwide

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have announced their withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said: “The announcements by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger that they will withdraw from the ICC are an affront to […] The post Burkina Faso/Mali/Niger: Announcements of ICC withdrawal a serious backwards step in fight against impunity in the Sahel region and worldwide appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
