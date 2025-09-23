Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fantasy rugby: how the animal kingdom could help you form a winning team

By Saskia Goeckeritz, Lecturer in Animal and Environmental Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Tom Glenn, Research Assistant in Conservation Ecolog, Nottingham Trent University
The stereotypical rugby player is a larger than average male who is strong, stoic and, occasionally, a bit single minded. But an effective team needs much greater diversity in traits and behaviour, not least because so many rugby players are actually women.

It might surprise you to know that the animal kingdom can help illustrate the variety of characteristics needed in rugby. Here are five animal species that would crush it on the pitch.

Rhinoceros


Often, the most exciting moments in rugby are when a player crashes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
