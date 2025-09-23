Tolerance.ca
The US-UK tech prosperity deal carries promise but also peril for the general public

By Simon Thorne, Senior Lecturer in Computing and ​Information Systems, Cardiff Metropolitan University
The UK government hailed the recent US state visit as a landmark for the economy. A record £150 billion of inward investment was announced, including £31 billion targeted at artificial intelligence (AI) development.

That encompasses work on large language models (LLMs), the technology behind AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and other generative AI models. It will also cover the supercomputing infrastructure needed to deliver innovations.

Microsoft alone pledged US$30 billion (about…The Conversation


© The Conversation
