Why Trump’s tariffs could make the apps on your phone worse

By Umair Choksy, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Stirling
The US has imposed a 50% tariff on most Indian exports, following through on its threat to raise them from 25%. Although they are formally applied to goods, there are fears that tariffs could also unleash a domino effect on IT services. As strange as it may sound, the tariff wars sparked by the US’s “liberation day” levies could now filter through to things like apps and online…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
