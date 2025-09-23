Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marie Antoinette Style at the V&A is a rare opportunity to see what survives of the queen’s closet

By Serena Dyer, Associate Professor, Fashion History, De Montfort University
Marie Antoinette (1755 to 1793) is a cultural icon of monumental proportions. She was the last queen of France before the brutal and bloody French Revolution, and her life was ended by the revolutionaries’ guillotine blade.

Her legacy courses through the visual language of music videos, fashion catwalks and drag shows. Even the shapes and styles behind the current corset trend, popularised by the show…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with schizophrenia were hit hard by B.C.’s deadly 2021 heat dome
~ Paracetamol, pregnancy and autism: what the science really shows
~ Why Ukraine should avoid copying Finland’s 1944 path to peace with Moscow
~ Fantasy rugby: how the animal kingdom could help you form a winning team
~ The US-UK tech prosperity deal carries promise but also peril for the general public
~ Why Trump’s tariffs could make the apps on your phone worse
~ How India’s unplanned hydropower dams and tunnels are disrupting Himalayan landscapes
~ The more in favour of welfare you are, the more likely you are to support cycle lanes
~ Jane Austen’s real and literary worlds weren’t exclusively white – just read her last book, Sanditon
~ Why you don’t have to block roads or glue yourself to buildings to be a climate activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter