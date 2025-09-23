Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jane Austen’s real and literary worlds weren’t exclusively white – just read her last book, Sanditon

By Olivia Carpenter, Lecturer in Literature, University of York
While her inclusion of Miss Lambe, a Black character, is great, we should be wary of seeing it as representative of Austen having ‘radical politics’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with schizophrenia were hit hard by B.C.’s deadly 2021 heat dome
~ Paracetamol, pregnancy and autism: what the science really shows
~ Why Ukraine should avoid copying Finland’s 1944 path to peace with Moscow
~ Fantasy rugby: how the animal kingdom could help you form a winning team
~ The US-UK tech prosperity deal carries promise but also peril for the general public
~ Why Trump’s tariffs could make the apps on your phone worse
~ How India’s unplanned hydropower dams and tunnels are disrupting Himalayan landscapes
~ The more in favour of welfare you are, the more likely you are to support cycle lanes
~ Marie Antoinette Style at the V&A is a rare opportunity to see what survives of the queen’s closet
~ Why you don’t have to block roads or glue yourself to buildings to be a climate activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter