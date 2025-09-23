Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian incursions into Nato airspace show Ukraine’s allied coalition needs to be ready as well as willing

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
While the air and ground war in Ukraine grinds on, Moscow is increasing pressure on Kyiv’s western allies. Russian drone incursions into Poland in the early hours of September 10, and Romania a few days later, were followed by three Russian fighter jets breaching Estonian airspace on September 19.

And there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your age shouldn’t put you off learning a new language – what the research says
~ Deadly drug-resistant fungus spreading rapidly through European hospitals
~ Trump’s use of FBI to target ‘enemies’ echoes FBI’s dark history of mass surveillance, dirty tricks and perversion of justice under J. Edgar Hoover
~ Mindfulness won’t burn calories, but it might help you stick with your health goals
~ Some new drugs aren’t actually ‘new’ – pharmaceutical companies exploit patents and raise prices for patients, but data transparency can help protect innovation
~ Politicizing federal troops in US mirrors use of military in Latin America in the 1970s and ’80s
~ Title IX’s effectiveness in addressing campus sexual assault is at risk − a law professor explains why
~ Biosphere 2’s latest mission: Learning how life first emerged on Earth – and how to make barren worlds habitable
~ What happens when AI comes to the cotton fields
~ Birding by ear: How to learn the songs of nature’s symphony with some simple techniques
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter