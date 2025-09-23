Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly drug-resistant fungus spreading rapidly through European hospitals

By Joni Wildman, PhD Candidate in Mycology, University of Bath
Daniel Henk, Lecturer in Microbial Ecology, University of Bath
Ed Feil, Professor of Microbial Evolution at The Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath
A new European health survey shows that Candidozyma auris – a dangerous drug-resistant fungus – is spreading rapidly in hospitals across the continent. Cases and outbreaks are increasing, with some countries now seeing ongoing local transmission.

Here’s what you need to know about this deadly fungus.

What is C auris?


Scientists first isolated C auris from the ear of a Japanese…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
