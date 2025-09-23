Air quality analysis reveals minimal changes after xAI data center opens in pollution-burdened Memphis neighborhood
By Chunrong Jia, Professor of Environmental Health, University of Memphis
Abu Mohammed Naser Titu, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Environmental Health, University of Memphis
Namuun Batbaatar, Postdoctoral Researcher in Public Health, University of Memphis
Analysis of the air quality data available for southwest Memphis finds that pollution has long been quite bad, but the turbines powering an xAI data center have not made it much worse.
- Tuesday, September 23, 2025