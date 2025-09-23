Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation sponsors Vitae’s 2025 Three Minute Thesis competition – register to vote for your winner

By Jo Adetunji, Executive Editor – Partnerships, The Conversation
You have three minutes to present your big research idea which will be viewed by thousands of people. Go! That is the challenge put to doctoral researchers in the 2025 Vitae Three Minute Thesis competition, sponsored by The Conversation. The candidates must present a compelling spoken presentation on their research topic to non-experts in those three minutes. The competition is fierce, and this year is no exception.

Research doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and we all benefit from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
