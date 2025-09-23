The UK, France, Canada and Australia have recognised Palestine – what does that mean? Expert Q+A
By George Kyris, Associate Professor in International Politics, University of Birmingham
The UK, France, Canada and Australia are among a group of nations that are moving to formally recognise the state of Palestine like most other states have done over the years. This move is a major diplomatic shift and turning point in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. Here’s what it means.
What does it mean to recognise Palestine?
Recognising Palestine means acknowledging the existence of a state that represents the Palestinian people. Following from that, it also means that the recogniser can develop full diplomatic relations with representatives of this…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 22, 2025