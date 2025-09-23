Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: One year since Israel’s major escalation in Lebanon, victims of war crimes await justice and reparations

By Amnesty International
One year since the Israeli military significantly escalated its attacks in Lebanon, victims of violations of international law are still awaiting justice and reparations, the Lebanese government has yet to grant the International Criminal Court (ICC) the jurisdiction to carry out investigations on its territory, and many residents of towns and villages in southern Lebanon are still […]




© Amnesty International -
