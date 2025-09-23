Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
What is leucovorin, the drug the Trump administration says can treat autism?

By Nial Wheate, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Jasmine Lee, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
The US government has announced controversial guidance on the prevention and treatment of autism in children.

New health recommendations aim to discourage pregnant women from taking the painkiller paracetamol – also known as acetaminophen and by the brand name Tylenol – to prevent autism.

The recommendations also include using the drug leucovorin to treat speech-related…The Conversation


Read complete article

