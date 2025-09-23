Tolerance.ca
Syria: March Atrocities Demand Senior Level Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian government forces in the western city of Latakia, Syria, on March 9, 2025. © 2025 OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images The Syrian transitional government has promised accountability for March 2025 violence, but it has provided little transparency on whether its investigation has examined the role of senior military or civilian leaders, or what steps it will take to hold those with command authority to account.Failing to hold accountable any commanders and officials responsible for deploying and directing abusive forces leaves the door open to further reprisals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
