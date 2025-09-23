Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US/Africa: Expulsion Deals Flout Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Donald Trump listens as Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe speaks during a event with Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, June 27, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, watch.  © AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta (Johannesburg) – The United States’ recent expulsions of third-country nationals to Eswatini, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Sudan have exposed several hundred people to a risk of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: March Atrocities Demand Senior Level Accountability
~ Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Comedy Festival Whitewashes Abuses
~ It’s OK to use paracetamol in pregnancy. Here’s what the science says about the link with autism
~ China: Free Student Advocate for Tibetan Rights
~ What is the value of Meanjin? We’ve done some calcuations – and it’s not about money
~ Managing mould, housemates, and landlords: new research reveals sharehousing horror stories
~ Close relatives of emperor penguins lived in NZ some 3 million years ago. What caused their extinction?
~ Fish ‘fingerprints’ in the ocean reveal which species are moving homes due to climate change
~ Even as Jimmy Kimmel returns to the airwaves, TV networks remain more vulnerable to political pressure than ever before
~ Greg Sheridan thinks the early Christians have lessons for today’s faithful – is he right?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter