Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Comedy Festival Whitewashes Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Top row, left to right: Sam Morril. © 2017 friedoxygen/Wikimedia; Tom Segura. © 2023 Zach Catanzareti/Wikimedia; Aziz Ansari. © 2025 Gabriel Hutchinson/Wikimedia; Jimmy Carr. © 2024 Neal Brennan/Wikimedia; Pete Davidson. © 2025 LaVar James/Wikimedia.Bottom row, left to right: Mark Normand. © 2023 Neal Brennan/Wikimedia; Dave Chappelle. © 2025 Kolby Ari/Wikimedia; Hannibal Buress. © 2019 Bacromisee/Wikimedia; Bill Burr. © 2018 Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia; Maz Jobrani. © 2017 VOA/Wikimedia.  © Human Rights Watch 2025 (Beirut) – The Saudi government is using…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
