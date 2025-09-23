Tolerance.ca
What is the value of Meanjin? We’ve done some calcuations – and it’s not about money

By Julienne van Loon, Associate Professor in Creative Writing, School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
Bronwyn Coate, Senior Lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
Millicent Weber, ARC DECRA Fellow and Senior Lecturer in English, Australian National University
New research considers the true value of Meanjin, using publicly available data. The journal has trained generations of Australian writers and editors.The Conversation


