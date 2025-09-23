Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Enforced disappearances committed by the military reveal failed security strategy

By Amnesty International
A new report by Amnesty International reveals how the militarization of public security in Ecuador has facilitated enforced disappearances at the hands of the Armed Forces, leaving entire families in limbo and highlighting the failure of the security policies implemented by President Daniel Noboa under the so-called “Phoenix Plan”. The report, entitled “It was the […] The post Ecuador: Enforced disappearances committed by the military reveal failed security strategy  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Free Student Advocate for Tibetan Rights
~ Close relatives of emperor penguins lived in NZ some 3 million years ago. What caused their extinction?
~ Fish ‘fingerprints’ in the ocean reveal which species are moving homes due to climate change
~ Even as Jimmy Kimmel returns to the airwaves, TV networks remain more vulnerable to political pressure than ever before
~ Greg Sheridan thinks the early Christians have lessons for today’s faithful – is he right?
~ In her new children’s book, Jacinda Ardern explores working ‘mum guilt’ through her daughter’s eyes
~ Spring air is humming with insects. But we’re blind to what’s happening to them
~ Women do the most cooking at home. So why do men get to hog the BBQ?
~ Banning something to reduce harm is a tricky business. Here’s what works
~ Not just ‘growing pains’: 1 in 5 Australian kids live with chronic pain, but it’s often invisible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter