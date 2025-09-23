Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
China: Free Student Advocate for Tibetan Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Chinese authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Zhang Yadi, an advocate for Tibetan rights who had been an international student in France, Human Rights Watch said today. If convicted under article 103(2) of China’s Criminal Law, which prohibits “inciting others to split the country and undermine national unity,” she faces up to 5 years in prison, or up to 15 if found to be a ringleader. Click to expand Image Zhang Yadi. © ChineseYouthStand4Tibet While studying in France, Zhang Yadi (张雅笛, also known as Tara), 22, edited a Chinese language digital platform…


© Human Rights Watch
