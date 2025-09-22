Tolerance.ca
Close relatives of emperor penguins lived in NZ some 3 million years ago. What caused their extinction?

By Daniel Thomas, Honorary Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Alan Tennyson, Curator of Vertebrates, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa
Felix Georg Marx, Curator of Vertebrates, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa
Great penguins once lived in much warmer waters, but then retreated to the Southern Ocean. In a warming world, they might be able to shift their range again.The Conversation


