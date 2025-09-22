Fish ‘fingerprints’ in the ocean reveal which species are moving homes due to climate change
By Chloe Hayes, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Ecology, University of Adelaide
Angus Mitchell, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Ecology, University of Adelaide
David Booth, Professor of Marine Ecology, University of Technology Sydney
Ivan Nagelkerken, Professor, Marine Biology, University of Adelaide
Species across the planet are on the move. Climate change has already caused more than 12,000 species to shift their homes across land, freshwater and the sea. They move to escape unfavourable conditions or to explore ecosystems that were previously inaccessible.
In the ocean, some tropical fish are “packing their bags” and moving into temperate reefs to seek cooler waters. These migrations are already happening along the east coast of Australia, which is considered one of the fastest-warming marine regions on…
- Monday, September 22, 2025