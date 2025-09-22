Even as Jimmy Kimmel returns to the airwaves, TV networks remain more vulnerable to political pressure than ever before
By Sage Meredith Goodwin, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for American Political History and Technology, Purdue University
Oscar Winberg, Postdoctoral Fellow, Turku Institute for Advanced Studies & John Morton Center for North American Studies, University of Turku
President Nixon tried and failed to cancel ‘The Dick Cavett Show.’ Since then, deregulation and consolidation have made media conglomerates more willing to accommodate those in power.
© The Conversation
