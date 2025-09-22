Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even as Jimmy Kimmel returns to the airwaves, TV networks remain more vulnerable to political pressure than ever before

By Sage Meredith Goodwin, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for American Political History and Technology, Purdue University
Oscar Winberg, Postdoctoral Fellow, Turku Institute for Advanced Studies & John Morton Center for North American Studies, University of Turku
President Nixon tried and failed to cancel ‘The Dick Cavett Show.’ Since then, deregulation and consolidation have made media conglomerates more willing to accommodate those in power.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Close relatives of emperor penguins lived in NZ some 3 million years ago. What caused their extinction?
~ Fish ‘fingerprints’ in the ocean reveal which species are moving homes due to climate change
~ Greg Sheridan thinks the early Christians have lessons for today’s faithful – is he right?
~ In her new children’s book, Jacinda Ardern explores working ‘mum guilt’ through her daughter’s eyes
~ Spring air is humming with insects. But we’re blind to what’s happening to them
~ Women do the most cooking at home. So why do men get to hog the BBQ?
~ Banning something to reduce harm is a tricky business. Here’s what works
~ Not just ‘growing pains’: 1 in 5 Australian kids live with chronic pain, but it’s often invisible
~ Dangerous climate change threatens Northern Australia’s big ‘food bowl’ dreams
~ Cycling Event Can’t Override Rwanda’s Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter