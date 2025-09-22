Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In her new children’s book, Jacinda Ardern explores working ‘mum guilt’ through her daughter’s eyes

By Katie Pickles, Professor of History, University of Canterbury
In Mum’s Busy Work, Ardern uses her experience of being ‘a working mother who juggled mum guilt’ to open up a conversation and find a better way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greg Sheridan thinks the early Christians have lessons for today’s faithful – is he right?
~ Spring air is humming with insects. But we’re blind to what’s happening to them
~ Women do the most cooking at home. So why do men get to hog the BBQ?
~ Banning something to reduce harm is a tricky business. Here’s what works
~ Not just ‘growing pains’: 1 in 5 Australian kids live with chronic pain, but it’s often invisible
~ Dangerous climate change threatens Northern Australia’s big ‘food bowl’ dreams
~ Cycling Event Can’t Override Rwanda’s Abuses
~ Trump Administration Seeks to Rewrite Global Refugee Rules
~ Gestational diabetes linked to autism and ADHD in new study
~ AI use by UK justice system risks papering over the cracks caused by years of underfunding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter