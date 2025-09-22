Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not just ‘growing pains’: 1 in 5 Australian kids live with chronic pain, but it’s often invisible

By Joshua Pate, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Mark Hutchinson, Professor in Neuroimmunopharmacology, University of Adelaide
Most children bounce back from pain after an injury or illness. But for one in five – approximately 877,000 children in Australia – the pain continues.

Clinicians call this chronic or persistent pain, meaning pain that lasts longer than three months. Chronic pain in children such as headaches or abdominal pain may be caused by an injury or underlying condition (for example, arthritis).…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greg Sheridan thinks the early Christians have lessons for today’s faithful – is he right?
~ In her new children’s book, Jacinda Ardern explores working ‘mum guilt’ through her daughter’s eyes
~ Spring air is humming with insects. But we’re blind to what’s happening to them
~ Women do the most cooking at home. So why do men get to hog the BBQ?
~ Banning something to reduce harm is a tricky business. Here’s what works
~ Dangerous climate change threatens Northern Australia’s big ‘food bowl’ dreams
~ Cycling Event Can’t Override Rwanda’s Abuses
~ Trump Administration Seeks to Rewrite Global Refugee Rules
~ Gestational diabetes linked to autism and ADHD in new study
~ AI use by UK justice system risks papering over the cracks caused by years of underfunding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter