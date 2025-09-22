Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cycling Event Can’t Override Rwanda’s Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mauritian rider Aurelie Halbwachs competes in the women's Elite Individual Time Trial cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Kigali, Rwanda, September 21, 2025. © 2025 Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images The roads of Kigali are hosting the International Cycling Union Road World Championships, a proof of Rwanda's "remarkable journey of transformation" and "warm hospitality" according to the sporting body. But the celebration of international cycling's flagship event cannot cover up Rwanda's abusive human rights record.Rwanda…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
