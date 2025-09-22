Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Seeks to Rewrite Global Refugee Rules

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Libyan coastguard boat carrying migrants arrive at the port in the city of Misrata on May 3, 2015, after the coastguard intercepted five boats carrying around 500 people trying to reach Europe. © 2015 Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images The US government is inviting government delegations to a high-level meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in what looks like the first step in a bid to tear down the global refugee system. A US State Department “concept note” for the event outlines an approach that seems determined to run roughshod over the…


