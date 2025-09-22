Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI use by UK justice system risks papering over the cracks caused by years of underfunding

By Morgan Currie, Lecturer in Data & Society, University of Edinburgh
Alexandra Ba-Tin, PhD Student, School of Social and Political Science, University of Edinburgh
Ben Collier, Lecturer in Digital Methods, University of Edinburgh
More than a decade of underfunding by successive governments has left the UK’s justice system in crisis. There is now a significant backlog in cases and court dates are being cancelled due to logistical problems.

Powerful voices in UK politics, including the Tony Blair Institute and Policy Exchange think tanks, have put their weight behind artificial intelligenceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gestational diabetes linked to autism and ADHD in new study
~ Running out of wardrobe space? Maybe you should follow the growing trend for clothes you can’t actually wear
~ Animals on ice: how conservationists use freezers to ‘biobank’ wildlife
~ AI and credit: How can we keep machines from reproducing social biases?
~ A Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery merger could give Trump even more influence over US media – shaping the news and culture Americans watch and stream
~ Egypt: Prisoner of conscience Alaa Abdel Fattah granted presidential pardon after six years of unjust imprisonment
~ Soaking up the storm: Sponge cities and the future of flood-resilient Southeast Asia
~ The Mediterranean: Both a graveyard and a bottomless money pit due to EU border policies
~ Kids in child care need healthy movement — and guidelines can improve their health
~ The UK, Canada and Australia have recognised Palestine – what does that mean? Expert Q+A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter