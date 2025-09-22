Tolerance.ca
Running out of wardrobe space? Maybe you should follow the growing trend for clothes you can’t actually wear

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior Lecturer in Marketing; Associate Head (Global), University of Portsmouth
Giovanni Pino, Associate Professor of Business Management, Gabriele d'Annunzio University of Chieti and Pescara
Marco Pichierri, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Virtual reality has been fashionable for a while now. So perhaps it was only a matter of time before fashion became virtual.

Instead of spending your money on actual clothes to wear on your actual body, you can now buy garments (and accessories) that you will never touch. Also known as digital fashion, this is a world where clothes are “worn” only in virtual spaces, such as online games or in the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
