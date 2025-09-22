Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI and credit: How can we keep machines from reproducing social biases?

By Norrin Halilem, Full professor in Knowledge and Innovation Management, Science Populariser, Université Laval
Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized many fields in recent years, including the banking sector. There have been both positive and negative aspects of its implementation, in particular the issue of algorithmic discrimination in lending.

In Canada and more broadly around the world, the implementation of AI within major banks has led to increased productivity while offering greater personalization of services.

According to the IEEE…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
