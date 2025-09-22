Tolerance.ca
A Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery merger could give Trump even more influence over US media – shaping the news and culture Americans watch and stream

By Pawel Popiel, Assistant Professor of Journalism, Washington State University
Dwayne Winseck, Professor of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Hendrik Theine, Postdoctoral fellow, Johannes Kepler University Linz, University of Pennsylvania
Sydney Forde, Postdoctoral Fellow in Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania
The proposed Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger would concentrate oversight of two prominent newsrooms – CNN and CBS – under one owner with strong ties to Donald Trump.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
