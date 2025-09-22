Kids in child care need healthy movement — and guidelines can improve their health
By Sophie M Phillips, Post-Doctoral Associate, School of Occupational Therapy, Western University
Trish Tucker, Professor and Director of the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
Best practice guidelines for healthy movement in child-care settings serve as a critical step to create more active and health-promoting child-care centres.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 22, 2025