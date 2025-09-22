Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kids in child care need healthy movement — and guidelines can improve their health

By Sophie M Phillips, Post-Doctoral Associate, School of Occupational Therapy, Western University
Trish Tucker, Professor and Director of the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
Best practice guidelines for healthy movement in child-care settings serve as a critical step to create more active and health-promoting child-care centres.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
