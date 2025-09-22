Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK, Canada and Australia have recognised Palestine – what does that mean? Expert Q+A

By George Kyris, Associate Professor in International Politics, University of Birmingham
The UK, Canada and Australia are among a group of nations that are moving to formally recognise the state of Palestine like most other states have done over the years. This move is a major diplomatic shift and turning point in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. Here’s what it means.

What does it mean to recognise Palestine?


Recognising Palestine means acknowledging the existence of a state that represents the Palestinian people. Following from that, it also means that the recogniser can develop full diplomatic relations with representatives of this state…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Prisoner of conscience Alaa Abdel Fattah granted presidential pardon after six years of unjust imprisonment
~ Soaking up the storm: Sponge cities and the future of flood-resilient Southeast Asia
~ The Mediterranean: Both a graveyard and a bottomless money pit due to EU border policies
~ Kids in child care need healthy movement — and guidelines can improve their health
~ Twilight at 20: how Stephenie Meyer’s vampire saga changed young adult fiction forever
~ The near-extinction of rhinos is at risk of being normalised
~ Going after ‘antifa’: Donald Trump’s plans to crush his political foes
~ New York Times v Sullivan: the 60-year old Supreme Court judgment that press freedom depends on in Trump era
~ Major theories of consciousness may have been focusing on the wrong part of the brain
~ China: Journalist Zhang Zhan sentenced to prison again on baseless charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter