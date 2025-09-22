Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York Times v Sullivan: the 60-year old Supreme Court judgment that press freedom depends on in Trump era

By Emma Long, Associate Professor of American History and Politics, University of East Anglia
Donald Trump is attempting to sue the New York Times. In a lawsuit filed on September 15 the US president charged that the paper, two Times journalists and also the publisher Penguin Random House committed libel and defamation against him in series of articles and a book discussing his business experience and time on The Apprentice TV show.

Trump claims…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Prisoner of conscience Alaa Abdel Fattah granted presidential pardon after six years of unjust imprisonment
~ Soaking up the storm: Sponge cities and the future of flood-resilient Southeast Asia
~ The Mediterranean: Both a graveyard and a bottomless money pit due to EU border policies
~ Kids in child care need healthy movement — and guidelines can improve their health
~ The UK, Canada and Australia have recognised Palestine – what does that mean? Expert Q+A
~ Twilight at 20: how Stephenie Meyer’s vampire saga changed young adult fiction forever
~ The near-extinction of rhinos is at risk of being normalised
~ Going after ‘antifa’: Donald Trump’s plans to crush his political foes
~ Major theories of consciousness may have been focusing on the wrong part of the brain
~ China: Journalist Zhang Zhan sentenced to prison again on baseless charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter