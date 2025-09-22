Tolerance.ca
Major theories of consciousness may have been focusing on the wrong part of the brain

By Peter Coppola, Visiting Researcher, University of Cambridge
What gives rise to human consciousness? Are some parts of the brain more important than others? Scientists began tackling these questions in more depth about 35 years ago. Researchers have made progress, but the mystery of consciousness remains very much alive.

In a recently published article, I reviewed over 100 years of neuroscience research to see if some brain regions are more important than others for consciousness. What I found suggests scientists who study consciousness may have been undervaluing the…The Conversation


