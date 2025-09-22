Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Presidential Pardon for Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah greets people prior to a conference held at the American University in Cairo, near Tahrir Square, Egypt, September 22, 2014.  © 2014 AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File (Beirut) – Egyptian media reported on September 22, 2025, that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had issued a presidential pardon for the imprisoned Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah. Abdel Fattah is set to be released once Sisi’s decision is published in the Official Gazette. He rose to prominence during Egypt’s 2011 Arab uprisings and has been imprisoned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
