Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Squishmallow collecting helped me cope with grief, make new enemies and find ‘villains’ worth studying

By Danielle Hass, Ph.D. Candidate, Department of Marketing, West Virginia University
I was one of the millions of people who lost someone to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the nonstop news about the “new normal,” my grief felt invisible. I took shallow solace in my phone and turned to social media to numb me from the reality that I now lived in: a world without my dad.

One day, while mindlessly scrolling, I came across the r/Squishmallow subreddit, where a girl had posted her collection of more than 100 round plush toys.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Traditional food systems nourish communities and protect the environment: lessons from South Africa’s Amadiba
~ Why are there so many protests? The US public is highly polarized, and that drives people to act
~ How Philly anarcho-punks blended music, noise and social justice in the 1990s and 2000s
~ How users can make their AI companions feel real – from picking personality traits to creating fan art
~ Vaccine mandates misinformation: 2 experts explain the true role of slavery and racism in the history of public health policy – and the growing threat ignorance poses today
~ TikTok sale puts app’s algorithm in the spotlight – a social media expert explains how the For You Page works and what changes are in store
~ A Great Lakes oil pipeline faces 3 controversies with no speedy resolutions
~ Why can’t we feel the Earth moving?
~ Cyber-attackers slammed the brakes on Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing – here’s why the UK government should step in
~ Spouses are more likely to be diagnosed with the same mental health conditions – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter