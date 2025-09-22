Tolerance.ca
Shakespeare for children: an expert’s top ten books to spark their imagination

By Sarah Olive, Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
As pupils head back to school, they may well encounter Shakespeare’s plays and poems – perhaps for the first time.

I have written about books on Shakespeare’s life or plays for children and young adults for the last three years: fiction and fact, picturebooks and graphic novels,…The Conversation


